Court reserves order in plea challenging B-report on CM’s family

Mysuru: Thecontroversy over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotments linked to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family has taken a fresh turn, with the Special Court for People’s Representatives reserving its order on a petition challenging the Lokayukta police’s B-report. The court will pronounce its decision on October 8.

The petition was filed by social activist Snehamaayi Krishna, who questioned the B-report filed by the Lokayukta in connection with the allotment of 14 MUDA sites to Siddaramaiah’s family. In her plea, Krishna sought a change of the investigating officer and disciplinary action against him, alleging irregularities in the probe.

During Monday’s (September 28) hearing, Krishna personally argued before the court, reiterating that the investigation had been compromised and that the Lokayukta report glossed over serious allegations of misuse of authority.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also taken an interest in the case, arresting former MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar. According to ED officials, Kumar allegedly created fake documents to reallot sites and profited illegally from the transactions. The ED claimed it had evidence showing that cash was exchanged in connection with the allotments.

The MUDA site controversy has been politically explosive for the Congress government, with the opposition BJP and JD(S) repeatedly accusing CM Siddaramaiah of benefiting from irregular allotments. The Chief Minister has denied any wrongdoing, insisting that his family followed due process.

For now, the court’s decision on October 8 will be critical in determining whether the matter is reinvestigated or the Lokayukta’s clean chit stands. Legal observers say the outcome could have significant political ramifications, especially with the Congress government already under fire over civic and law-and-order issues.