Covid centre with 46 oxygenated beds inaugurated in Bengaluru city

Bengaluru: Union minister Sadananda Gowda and State Excise Minister K.Gopalaiah inaugurated a Covid Care Centre (CCC) with 46 oxygenated beds at Kempegowda Community Hall near Nandini Layout in Mahalakshmi Layout Assembly constituency on Saturday. The CCC also has a triage centre where Covid-19 patients can directly walk in.

Speaking after the inauguration, Gowda said that the Covid Care Centre will be open for the treatment of patients from tomorrow. "All necessary measures are being taken to contain the spread of the virus in the Mahalakshmi Assembly Constituency. Three oxygen mobile vans have been making rounds from house to house to provide oxygen to patients in critical need, he said. Covid Care Centres have been set up in different parts of the city with ambulances and other necessary facilities. A systematic plan is in place to contain COVID-19 in the city," he said.

The Covid Care Centre at Kempegowda Community Hall also has a triage centre and Covid patients can walk in for admission. The physicians at the centre will assess the condition of the patients and advise them on further course of action. Along with 46 oxygenated beds, there are also oxygen concentrators available for the treatment of patients.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, Zonal Commissioner Basavaraju, Zonal Coordinator Ujwal Ghosh, Zonal Joint Commissioner Shivaswamy and others were present