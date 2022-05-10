Covid test for animals in zoo and pets

Bengaluru: The state's Covid Technical Advisory Committee has advised for surveillance and to conduct Covid-19 test, inspect and monitor pet and zoo animals in the state.

Covid positive cases are on the rise in some states. Also, the number of infected people in the state is nearing 200 cases. Against this backdrop, as a precautionary measures for the Covid fourth wave it was adopted to test the animals by the State Covid Technical Advisory Committee on April 26. They have suggested to ascertain whether they are infected.

Dogs and cats in the home of a Covid-infected person must first be tested for Covid. Among the suggestions was taking up antibody testing in animals. The target population would be pet animals in households where humans have been found to be Covid-positive, and lions and tigers in the zoo. Also testing animals whenever an animal attendant/caretaker tests positive for Covid-19. The Covid Technical Committee has suggested surveillance of zoo animals, which are mostly in contact with human. The zoo animals that are already suffering from sickness and if found with any health issues recently should be tested, as per the committee's advice.

Covid surveillance in animals must be coordinated by the Department of Veterinary Medicine and the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals. The proposal has been sent to the government for approval. There are 1.50 lakh pet dogs in Bengaluru alone. The respective tests will be held at the district level as soon as they are approved.

The veterinary doctors and cats were tested during Corona Quarantine at a private veterinary hospital in Thailand. From 2019 to the end of 2021, Covid testing has been conducted on pet animals at the home of a positive person. Out of 35 dogs, three were found positive and out of 9 cats one was tested positive.

If an animal positive for the virus is handled by humans with bare hands, there are chances of contracting the virus via the secretions. "It was reported positive when the Covid test was conducted at the animals in Chennai and Hyderabad zoo. The animal's health needs to be examined in the context of animal health interest. Also the study of the infection caused by whom and which organ has been affected. Is there any possibility of spreading to a man has to be researched. Once approved, the test could be done by a block- level veterinary officer, said one of the veterinary officer.