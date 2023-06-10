Cowards like Hedgewar should not be allowed into our children’s textbooks, says Congress MLC BK Hariprasad

Shivamogga: “The ideologies of the Sangh Parivar should not be allowed to penetrate in any department. There is no place in textbooks for cowards like Hedgewar,” Congress MLC BK Hariprasad said. Speaking to media persons here on Thursday , he said, “The system has completely deteriorated due to the unethical government of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have seen their rule for four years. India has remained a secular nation for thousands of years. BJP was going to subvert this. Wherever the principles of the Sangh Parivar are going to be penetrated, we will do the work of correcting it in all fields,” he said.

“Let Sangh parivar prove that Keshav Baliram Hedgewar is a freedom fighter. Not all fake freedom fighters who apologized to the British can be given credit. Someone made a statement and said that Nathuram Godse was also a freedom fighter. There is a difference between their freedom fighters and us. The BJP or the Sangh Parivar have mentioned in their own scriptures that they have given an apology six times. Tell me why they gave an apology letter to the British. Such werewolves should not be kept in the textbooks read by children. If it is made into an election agenda, people will put BJP in the Arabian Sea’ he added.

Answering the question whether capable persons got ministerial position, he said, “I will not comment.” Hariprasad said that ‘I am also not interested in it, and everything will be resolved by July’.