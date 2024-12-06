Crackdown on theatres screening ‘Pushpa 2’ for violating show timings

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner has issued a stern warning to theatres screening Pushpa 2 in violation of scheduled show timings, as the film made its release across the nation on Thursday. A notice has been sent to the movie’s team, alongside directives to the city police commissioner, urging action against 42 theatres allegedly conducting unauthorised screenings.

Under the Karnataka Cinema Regulation Act, shows are prohibited before 6:30 am, yet some theatres had scheduled screenings as early as 3:00 am. Tickets for these screenings were reportedly being sold via an online ticket platform, sparking concerns about non-compliance with legal regulations.

The Deputy Commissioner’s notice also recommended the cancellation of screenings scheduled between midnight and 6:30 am on December 5. Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, the DC emphasised that such actions undermine regulatory protocols and necessitate immediate rectification.

Rule 41 of the Karnataka Cinema Regulation Act stipulates that no film screening may commence before 6:30 am or after 10:30 pm. The violations observed in the 42 theatres not only breach this regulation but also raise questions about the accountability of online ticketing platforms in ensuring compliance.

The Bengaluru DC’s firm stance aims to reinforce adherence to established cinema regulations while ensuring that such violations do not set a precedent. Theatre owners and the Pushpa 2 team are expected to take corrective measures promptly to avoid further legal repercussions.