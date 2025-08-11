Cubbon Park Association moves HC over damages

Bengaluru: The Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) historic IPL trophy win was celebrated in grand style on the steps of Vidhana Soudha, where the state government felicitated the players. Thousands of fans thronged the venue, with many even climbing trees in Cubbon Park to catch a glimpse of their cricketing heroes.

However, the celebrations have now led to legal trouble. The Cubbon Park Association has alleged that the massive crowd caused significant damage to the park’s plants, trees, and landscaped lawns, resulting in losses worth crores of rupees.

The association claims that the lawns, laid at huge expense by the Horticulture Department, were trampled during the event.

According to the association, the state government and event organisers had been warned beforehand that RCB and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) would be held responsible for any damage to the park.

Now, following the reported destruction, the association has approached the Karnataka High Court with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), seeking full compensation from RCB and KSCA for the losses.

The PIL marks yet another setback for RCB and KSCA, who are already facing criticism and scrutiny over crowd mismanagement.

The association’s move adds to the growing list of issues arising from the IPL victory celebrations.

The controversy comes in the wake of the tragic June 4 incident near M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, when a stampede during RCB’s celebrations claimed 11 lives. That tragedy prompted an inquiry led by retired judge Michael D. Cunha, whose report has already highlighted serious lapses in crowd control.

Now, with the Cubbon Park Association’s demand for damages, both RCB and KSCA will have to respond to mounting legal and public pressure.