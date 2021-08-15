Cycle rally to raise vaccine awareness held

Bengaluru: Highlighting the importance of being vaccinated, Basavanagudi legislator Ravi Subramanya flagged off a cycle rally on Friday. The event was organised by Rotaract Bangalore South in association with United Hospital, Jayanagar.

More than 250 cyclists, doctors, health workers, and frontline workers participated in the cycle rally. The 6-kilometre cycle rally was aimed at raising awareness of the vaccine. "The corona third wave effect is slowly becoming visible. Awareness among people is essential to prevent this. United Hospital in association with Rotaract, Jayanagar has organized an awareness rally in this regard.

People who have not yet been vaccinated should promptly get vaccinated", said Basavanagudi Legislator Ravi Subramanya. Dr Vikram Siddareddy, the founder of United Hospital, speaking on the occasion said that it is imperative to raise awareness of coronavirus vaccination to curb corona third wave. "As a part of United Hospital's corporate social responsibility, we have participated in the rally today giving all the cyclists a two-dose vaccine for free", he added.

United Hospitals is providing the Covaxin vaccine through 20 other partner hospitals at a concession of Rs. 210 to accelerate the vaccination drive.