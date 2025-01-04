  • Menu
Dakshina Kannada MP Pushes for NIA Unit in Mangaluru, Discusses Security with Amit Shah

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has called for the establishment of a National Investigation Agency (NIA) unit in Mangaluru, citing concerns over extremist activities in the region.

During a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, Capt. Chowta emphasized that radical groups have been active in the coastal belt and that an NIA presence would help dismantle their networks. He also sought faster implementation of the Indian Coast Guard Academy project and proposed the establishment of a Sainik School and a military base to boost national security.

“Mangaluru’s strategic location makes it critical for security and development. He said that strengthening law enforcement and defence infrastructure here will benefit the region and the country,” he said.

He further urged support for the cooperative banking sector in Mangaluru, a key financial center, and discussed ways to improve rail and road connectivity with Bengaluru.

Capt. Chowta presented Amit Shah with an image of Kambala, Karnataka’s traditional buffalo race, as a cultural token.

