Dalit CM decision rests with high command, says Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday dismissed the ongoing political debate over the “Dalit Chief Minister” slogan as opposition-driven speculation, asserting that any such decision would rest solely with the Congress high command.

Speaking to reporters near his Sadashivanagar residence, Parameshwara said, “Dalit CM must be made by the Congress party. Who else will do it? When the appropriate time comes, the high command will take a decision.” He accused opposition parties of raising the issue to divert attention from their own shortcomings.

Reacting to the allegations that the slogan was being used amid internal power tussles, he said, “All this is the handiwork of the opposition. They are making baseless allegations to cover up their own issues. Is the Chief Minister not governing? For the past 12 days, he has been holding extensive discussions with ministers and officials regarding the Budget.”

Parameshwara strongly defended Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, stating that social justice has always been the foundation of his politics. “The Chief Minister’s political base itself is social justice. There is nothing new in this. He has always been committed to social justice and continues to be so,” he said.

On law and order during the upcoming Ramzan and Holi festivals, the Home Minister issued a stern warning. “No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands. Festivals must be celebrated peacefully. Strict instructions have been given to officials to ensure that there are no disturbances,” he said.

Addressing the issue of mobile phone usage in educational institutions, Parameshwara said the government is examining the possibility of banning mobile phones for students below 16 years. “There is concern that giving mobile phones to children under 16 is affecting their studies. Several countries have imposed bans after conducting studies. The Chief Minister has also expressed concern. We will study the pros and cons before taking a decision,” he added.

He also revealed that the Internal Security Division has been put on alert following the arrest of illegal Bangladeshi migrants allegedly involved in unlawful activities. “For the past month, operations have been underway in every district to identify illegal migrants. We have issued strict instructions to all district Superintendents of Police to act at the police station level,” he said.

On the issue of student elections in universities and colleges, Parameshwara said there is growing pressure to reconsider the earlier ban imposed due to campus clashes. “We will have to review the matter. Ultimately, the Cabinet will decide,” he stated.