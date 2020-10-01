Dasara pachyderms begin their journey from forest after "Gajapayana" event, arrive at Aranya Bhavan in Mysuru for Dasara

Mysuru: Preparations began for this year's historical world-famous 410 Mysuru Dasara, with the first prime event, "Gajapayana"-the launch of the journey of Dasara elephants from forest to royal city Mysuru with traditional poojas to them, near Nagarahole tiger reserves gate at Veeranahosalli of Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district between 10.10 am and 11.10 am at auspicious Tula Lagna on Thursday.

Team of officers of Mysuru district administration led by Mysuru DC Ms Rohini Sindhuri offered poojas to all five caparisoned Dasara pachyderms, Abhimanyu, Vikrama, Gopi, Cauvery and Vijaya which will form prime attraction of this year's Dasara jumbo safari procession which will be held within Mysuru Palace premises on 26 October. And the officers wooed pachyderms by feeding jaggery and fruits to Abhimanyu (who will carry 750 kg historical golden howdah housing goddess Chamundeshwari) and his team and, flagged off their journey to Mysuru. And though it was a simple event which ended within one hour, it did not lose its glory.

Speaking to media persons, Mysuru DC Ms Rohini Sindhoori said, "Owing to COVID 19 pandemic situation, Dasara is being celebrated in a simple manner with all precautionary safety measures. But we are ensuring that all major traditions and major events of Dasara are carried on," she said.

45-year-old Mr Prahlad Rao, son of a range officer Mr Vasudeva Rao, who has grown with elephants and who functions as priest of Ganapathi temple at Mysuru Palace premises, performed poojas to Dasara elephants for the 23rd year. And he said, "While elephants are forms of lord Ganapathi, we have offered poojas for successful Dasara," he said.

The unsung heroes, Mahouts and Kavadis who are the caretakers of Dasara elephants were honoured by officers, with a shawl, garland and fruits and they were formally invited for Dasara at the event.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Mr Jagathram, Chief conservator of forest, Mr T Heeralal, DCF Mysuru division Mr Alexander M G who would be the in-charge of Dasara elephants during their stay in Mysuru, Dr D N Nagaraj, who is serving as the veterinarian in charge for Dasara elephants for 23 years, new Mysuru Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Ms D Bharathi, Mysuru district SP Mr C B Rishyanth and others participated in the event. Since the large crowd was avoided, owing to COVID 19 pandemic situation, Information and public relations department assistant director Mr Raju had arranged facebook live of the entire Gajapayana event.

The elephants were brought to Aranya Bhavan of Mysuru by around 3 pm on Thursday, in trucks (one elephant in each truck).

The pachyderms will be taken to Mysuru Palace premises in trucks on Friday. And they will be accorded welcome for Mysuru Dasara, with traditional poojas at auspicious at 12.18pm at auspicious Dhanur lagna at the Jayamarthanda gate (East) of Mysuru Palace on Friday. And later the pachyderms and their care takers will stay at Mysuru Palace courtyards till the end of Dasara. And the elephants will be trained with in Mysuru Palace premises for Dasara jumbo savari procession.

54 year old Abhimanyu which belongs to Maththigodu elephant camp of Nagarahole Tiger reserve has arrived at Aranya bhavan in Mysuru along with his Mahout (care taker) Vasantha and Kaavaadi (assistant care taker). And four other elephants which belong to Dubaare camp of Madikeri wild life division including 47 year old Vikrama along with his mahout J K Putta and Kaavaadi Hemanth Kumar, 38 year Gopi along with his mahout Nagaraju, Kaavaadi Shivu, 61 year old Vijaya along with her mahout Bojappa and kaavaadi Bharath B P, 42 year old Cauvery along with her mahout J K Dobi, Kaavaadi Ranjan J A have also arrived at Aranya bhavan of Mysuru and relaxing.