DCM D K Shivakumar directs officials to prepare for heavy rains

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday gave strict instructions to officials to be prepared to tackle flooding and rain related damage in view of IMD’s prediction of heavy rains for Bengaluru in the next 24 hours.



Speaking to reporters after a meeting on prevention of rain damage, he said, “The IMD has predicted very heavy rains in Bengaluru in the next 24 hours. The officials have been instructed to be fully prepared to tackle flooding and prevent damage to life and property.”

“The BBMP and Forest department officials have been instructed to carry out a survey of potentially vulnerable trees and take necessary action to remove them. The officials have also been instructed to keep high-capacity pumps, generators, JCBs and tippers near raja kaluve as a precautionary measure. All departments are told to work closely with the NDRF. The citizens may call 1533 to report any rain related complaint,” he said.

“I have fixed accountability to Bescom, KPTCL, BBMP, BWSSB, Forest Department, no one can evade responsibilities. The officials can’t take refuge under the fact that there are many court cases delaying progress of raja kaluve clearance. The officials must take all necessary steps in places where storm water drains are encroached,” he added.

The DCM congratulated officials for taking timely action last night to prevent damage from heavy rains. The officials had managed to clear the tree which had fallen on the railway track of Namma metro.

“I am delighted with the great start for rains in June, but it has also caused a lot of damage. Of the 265 trees that had fallen, 96 trees have been cleared, all the 365 branches which had fallen have been cleared, the officials are fixing the 261 electric poles which had been damaged,” he said.

“Of the 694 complaints received by the BBMP control room, 525 have been resolved and 69 are pending. Peoples’ lives are important and hence we are taking steps to identify old vulnerable buildings like in Mumbai to take necessary action. The filling up of potholes may get delayed as it is raining heavily currently.”

Asked about electricity outages due to tree fall, he said, “Repairing damaged electric poles is a time-consuming task, but the Bescom is doing a good job. Power minister is also overseeing it.”

Asked if the absence of corporators is affecting repair works in the wards, he said, “One has to work whether in power or not in power. Representatives must be there from panchayat to parliament. Lok Sabha elections are over now, we will think about the BBMP elections.”

Replying to a query on division of BBMP in view of increased load, he said something may done after the Lok Sabha results.