Deadline for High-Security Registration Plates ends

Bengaluru: The deadline for installing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) has ended with the final cut-off set for March 31. In Karnataka, of the approximately 2 crore vehicles, only 29% have had these plates installed. Given the slow progress, there is a possibility that the deadline may be extended once again.

In August 2023, the state government issued a notification mandating the installation of HSRP for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. The introduction of these plates is aimed at enhancing vehicle security, preventing theft and misuse, and improving law enforcement.

So far, only 58 lakh vehicles have been equipped with HSRP plates. Despite several extensions since 2023, the public response to the installation has been low, according to a transport department official. “At the beginning of last year, we announced that no further extensions would be provided and penalties would be imposed for non-compliance. This incentivized many vehicle owners to book and get their HSRP installed,” the official stated.

However, the implementation of HSRP in the state has faced challenges, including legal questions raised in the High Court. “Due to the matter being in court, we had to maintain the status quo and avoid harsh measures. Considering the current situation, extending the deadline seems to be the only feasible option,” the official added. As the deadline over vehicle owners in Karnataka are encouraged to comply with the HSRP installation requirements to avoid potential penalties and ensure their vehicles meet safety regulations.