Debate emerges in Koppal as Ayodhya town grapples with its own historical mystery

Koppal: As the installation of Lord Rama idol in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, unfolds on the 22nd, a unique debate has surfaced in Gangavati taluk, Koppal district, surrounding the town of Ayodhya in its boundaries.

Gangavati taluk boasts several towns linked to the Ramayana period, such as Anjanadri and Pampasarovar, the birthplace of Hanuman. Intriguingly, Ayodhya is also a part of this taluk, and the origins of its name remain shrouded in mystery with no documented information available. In recent years, the town has been divided into new and old Ayodhya. Notably, an ancient Ram Mandir graces the landscape, featuring idols of Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, Hanuman, and Sugriva. Additionally, the village houses temples dedicated to Pampapati, Eshwara, Bhimakonda, Anjaneya, and Gangamata, reminiscent of the temples in Hampi.

The presence of Chidananda Avadhuta’s fort in the Tungabhadra river adds to the historical significance of the village, believed to have been constructed during the Vijayanagar kings’ era, according to local elders. Historians and researchers are urged to delve into this intriguing historical puzzle, as the villagers seek more clarity on why Ayodhya exists in the same land where Hanuman was born. Drawing attention to Valmiki’s Ramayana, which mentions Rama’s presence in the area where Hanuman emerged, the villagers express curiosity about the naming of the town Ayodhya in this context.

As the debate gains momentum, locals hope that a deeper understanding of the historical significance of Ayodhya in Gangavati taluk will emerge, shedding light on its mysterious origins.