Delayed Road Widening Project, Fishermen and Locals Confront Union Minister

Udupi: In a heated meeting held in Udupi on Thursday, fishermen leaders and local residents of Malpe confronted Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare, and Food Processing Industries, Shobha Karandlaje, over the prolonged delay in the commencement of widening NH 169A between Karavali Bypass and Malpe.

Kishore D Suvarna, the secretary of All India Fishermen Association, took a firm stance during the meeting, expressing frustration over the stagnation of the road widening project. Despite decades having passed, the critical stretch of just three and a half kilometers between Karavali Bypass and Malpe remains untouched. Suvarna highlighted that all elected representatives in the region, from CMC councillors to MPs, belong to the BJP, which also holds power at the center. Despite this political alignment, the necessary attention to the road widening project has been lacking, he lamented. Suvarna criticized the inadequate survey work and the flawed compensation distribution process, citing instances where affected landowners were not duly informed.

Moreover, Kishore Kumar emphasized the disconnect between the officials and the plight of the people. He accused officials of resorting to deceptive tactics, such as sporadic tree felling, to feign progress on the project, especially during election seasons. Kumar warned that the patience of the fishermen community, who have endured deception for decades, is wearing thin, hinting at possible public outrage if the situation remains unresolved. He underscored the vital importance of the road widening for facilitating the movement of heavy vehicles to and from the Malpe fishing harbor.

Responding to the grievances raised, Shobha Karandlaje sought cooperation from the local populace and attributed the delay to bureaucratic hurdles. She assured swift action and pledged to expedite the road widening project. The meeting, attended by Udupi DC Dr. Vidya Kumari K, MLA Yashpal Suvarna, Kundapur AC Rashmi, Udupi CMC commissioner Rayappa, NHAI officials, and others, provided a platform for dialogue on the pressing issue.

The confrontation underscores the frustration and discontent among the residents and stakeholders over the prolonged delay in addressing critical infrastructure needs. As the spotlight intensifies on the plight of communities reliant on smooth transportation networks, there is mounting pressure on authorities to deliver tangible solutions promptly.