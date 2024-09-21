Delays in grain procurement despite bumper crop irks ryots

Dharwad: Farmers in Dharwad district are struggling with delays in the grain procurement process, despite a bumper crop yield this monsoon season. While 20 purchase centres have been opened across the district as per state government orders, the actual purchasing has yet to begin, leaving farmers in a bind.

The central government set a support price of Rs 8,682 per quintal for the season, and the state government instructed district administrations to initiate procurement last month. However, even though 4,123 farmers have registered for procurement at centres in places like Hubli, Dharwad, Navalagunda, and Kundagola, the authorities have yet to begin the actual purchasing process.

Farmers are growing increasingly anxious as they struggle to store their harvested grain at home, especially with continuous rainfall making it difficult to dry the produce. “The authorities are indifferent to the struggles we face,” said farmer leader Shivanna Hubli. “Small farmers are being forced to sell at lower prices, between Rs 6,000 and Rs 7,500 per quintal. The government must start procurement immediately.”

The delay is particularly concerning as the quality of grain is reportedly decreasing due to excessive rainfall, leaving farmers with little choice but to sell to traders at a loss. “I had to sell my grain for Rs 7,400 because procurement didn’t start on time, and I needed the money,” said farmer leader Guru Rayana Gowda.

Adding to the frustrations, the government has reduced the purchase limit from 15 quintals to 10 this year, and the new registration process requires farmers to provide thumb impressions, creating additional hurdles, especially for elderly farmers.

Dharwad district exceeded its sowing target this year, cultivating 94,956 hectares, significantly more than the projected 67,150 hectares. Despite the bountiful harvest, farmers remain uncertain about when the government will begin procurement.

Marketing Federation branch manager Vinay Patil assured farmers that purchases would start soon, stating that software checks were currently being conducted to facilitate the process. However, farmers remain hopeful that the delays will end quickly, preventing further financial strain.