Demand for stoppage of milk supply to other states

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Hotel Association has now appealed to the Karnataka Milk Producers' Federation (KMF) to temporarily stop the supply of milk to foreign states due to high demand for milk.The president of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, PC Rao who has written to the Managing Director of KMF, said recently there has been a shortage of Nandini milk and Nandini milk products. Nandini milk and milk products are mostly used in Bangalore hotels. But now the owners are facing a lot of problems as the milk is not being supplied as much as required. In this context, the Karnataka Milk Producers Union should temporarily stop the supply of milk to other states. If necessary import from foreign countries to meet current demand. As milk is essential for the common people, it has been requested that there should be no shortage.











