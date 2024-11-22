Demolition of illegal buildings in Whitefield amid public scepticism

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has initiated the demolition of illegal structures in White Rose Layout, Whitefield, following years of appeals from the residents’ association, Namma Whitefield RWA Federation. The operation began today with the partial demolition of one building, leaving residents questioning the scope and intent of the drive.

The BBMP Chief Commissioner, during a zonal interaction meeting in Mahadevapura on 15 November, stated that he had signed hundreds of demolition orders to tackle unauthorised constructions. Engineers present at the meeting had assured residents that demolitions would commence on 16 November. However, action began only today, intensifying doubts about the seriousness of the effort.

“This demolition is just a start, but we’re sceptical about how far it will go,” said a representative of Namma Whitefield RWA Federation. “White Rose Layout alone has nearly 90 illegal structures. Targeting one building barely scratches the surface.”

The federation has consistently raised concerns about unauthorised constructions in Whitefield and neighbouring layouts, including Prashant Layout, Pai Layout, and Borewell Road. Members claim that thousands of illegal buildings have overwhelmed civic infrastructure, leading to water shortages, sewage overflows, traffic congestion, and public health risks.

“The lack of action over the years has emboldened rogue builders and created a crisis,” said another member of the federation. “Now, we’re left wondering if this demolition drive is a genuine attempt to restore order or a mere show to intimidate violators into paying bribes.”

Residents’ distrust of the BBMP stems from repeated delays in enforcing building regulations. “We hope this is the beginning of planned development for Bengaluru, not just another empty promise,” said a federation spokesperson.

Despite their scepticism, members of the Namma Whitefield RWA Federation expressed cautious optimism, calling for sustained and transparent action. “A comprehensive demolition drive can send a strong message to violators and deter illegal constructions in the future,” they added.

Efforts to contact BBMP officials for details on the number of buildings slated for demolition or the timeline of the drive were unsuccessful at the time of publication.