Dept of Health starts new experiment with fixing validity for doctor’s prescription

Bengaluru: People’s movement is causing concern to Health department and doctor’s. After Covid, people have mostly started using self- medication and pills. Fever, cough, cold, foot and hand pain, they go to medical shops and swallow medicine and antibiotic pills. Now the women are swallowing unsafe abortion pills which is causing the doctor’s tension. Thus the Health Department has tried a new weapon to cut down this malaise.



Recently, people are only consuming medicine without getting prescription, which is causing tension to the doctor. After Covid, people are resorting to antibiotic pills even for minor problems. They only go to the drug store and buy. Even the medical shops selling medicine are giving medicine to anyone without even conscious awareness.

Doctors are concerned about the service of self- medication and pills. For fever, cough, cold, foot and hand pain, and everything they go to medical shops, showing the doctor’s prescription and swallow medicine and antibiotic pills. Due to the excessive use of antibiotic pills, the resistance of the pills has increased in the body and the doctors are in a state of confusion.

Drug resistance has come in the body due to consumption of antibiotic resistance tablets. Due to this, the antibiotic pill is not working. Dolo, Paracetamol, Dart is not suitable for people who have lost their immune system due to taking more immunosuppressive pills. There is a need to develop new vaccines.

70% people are addicted to antibiotic pills and doctors are struggling. Therefore, the health department is ready to cut down. It has been proposed to fix a fixed time for the doctor’s prescription and it has been proposed to restrict it to be given only without a doctor’s prescription.

Also, drug shops should not give some dangerous drugs like abortion pills in the form of over the counter medicine without a doctor’s prescription. Although there is an order of the health department in this regard, some drug stores are violating the rules. On this backdrop, the health department has decided to cancel the licenses of medical shops that illegally sell pills without a doctor’s prescription and to punish them. At present, the doctors say that the action of the health department is good. It is a problem for us to treat without it. It is difficult to give treatment with it, says doctor.

Overall self- medication has increased among people after Covid. Some medical shops capitalizing on this are giving pills that people ask for without consulting a doctor, which is harming people’s health. Therefore, the health department is now ready to cut down.