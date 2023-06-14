Deve Gowda hands Rs 10,000 scholarship cheques of BJP MP Surya's NaMo Vidyanidhi program

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday handed over scholarship cheques of Rs 10,000 each to children sponsored by Bengaluru South MP and BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya's NaMo Vidyanidhi programme.

Under this programme, Surya is aiming to provide scholarships of Rs 10,000 each to about 10,000 meritorious children from the weaker sections, paid directly to the children's schools. Over 1,000 students are currently benefiting from the scholarship programme in Bengaluru South.

During Surya's visit to Deve Gowda, the JD(S) supremo handed over the scholarship cheques to about 10 children, including several kids of auto-rickshaw drivers from the city.

"It's a pleasant experience for so many underprivileged students to receive the cheques from a person of such a high stature like Deve Gowda sir. I am grateful to him for agreeing to give away the cheques to these children. He also urged them to study well and support in nation building," Surya said after the meeting.

Surya added: "Deve Gowda Ji has always placed national interest as paramount in his politics."

Surya's meeting was part of the BJP's Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan, where every MP is reaching out to eminent personalities within the constituency and discussing the Narendra Modi-led Central government's achievements in the last 9 years.

Surya briefed the former PM on the reforms brought in by the Centre to protect the interests of the depositors of the Sri Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank in NR Colony, Basavanagudi. He also spoke on the interventions by the Centre through the SWAMIH funds to complete stalled real estate projects, particularly the Mantri Serenity project on Kanakapura Road.

He also discussed various aspects of the city's development. He informed the former PM about the Centre's contribution to the city, particularly the Suburban Railway project, Namma Metro construction, Ayushman Bharat scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

"I also highlighted another initiative in Bengaluru South, where we have set up a free dialysis centre at the KSRTC Hospital in Jayanagar using the MP Local Area Development fund."