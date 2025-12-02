Digital e-stamp system to make document stamping fully online

Bengaluru: The government on Monday announced the rollout of the Digital e-Stamp (DeS) system aimed at strengthening efficiency, transparency and security in document stamping. The system will allow citizens to generate stamp papers online without relying on any agent or intermediary, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said. He said the entire stamping process is fully digital, supporting a paperless governance environment. Citizens can generate their Digital e-Stamp from home, with the service available 24×7 across the country, removing geographical limitations.

Stamp papers are used for various transactions such as the sale of properties, rental agreements and affidavits.

“As Karnataka moves toward complete digital registration, it has become essential to eliminate vulnerabilities by adopting a fully digital stamping system.

Accordingly, the Government of Karnataka has introduced the Digital e-Stamp (DeS) system to strengthen efficiency, transparency and security in document stamping,” Gowda said in a release.

The necessary rules have been notified, and the system has completed a successful soft launch, he said, adding that the government will soon mandate the use of Digital e-Stamps across the state.

Earlier, physical stamp papers were printed at the Nashik Security Press and supplied through licensed vendors. However, after the Telgi scam—which exposed large-scale fraud involving counterfeit and reused stamp papers—the state discontinued physical stamp papers and introduced alternative mechanisms to ensure security and transparency. Subsequently, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL) was appointed to issue e-stamp papers across the state, but challenges such as duplicates, misclassification and stamp duty evasion persisted, the minister noted. According to Gowda, citizens can now generate Digital e-Stamps on their own from anywhere in the world with an internet connection.

All payments are made through approved digital methods, ensuring safe and secure transactions.

He said the stamp content becomes part of the document itself, preventing misuse and ensuring authenticity. Documents can be digitally signed using Aadhaar-based eSign or DSC (if Aadhaar is unavailable), allowing complete digital execution. The Digital e-Stamp system also benefits the department through enhanced security features, seamless system integration, elimination of irregularities, improved revenue assurance, cost savings and greater transparency and administrative efficiency. Calling it a paperless and eco-friendly ecosystem, the minister said the digital system reduces dependency on physical stamp papers, promotes sustainability and lowers environmental footprint.

All digitally stamped documents are stored securely in electronic form and are legally recognised, eliminating the need for physical storage and preventing loss, damage or misuse of original documents, he added.