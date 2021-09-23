Digital Saathi launched to help farmers find bigger markets

Bengaluru: USA-based global food corporation, Cargill is making its foray into the Indian agriculture sector with an agri-tech platform - 'Digital Saathi' to empower Karnataka farmers.

'Digital Saathi' is a mobile-first, AI-based local online service platform that aims to provide digitally-enabled advisory services on agriculture and offers larger market access to smallholder farmers. In Karnataka, the app will be rolled out in five districts -- Davangere, Bellary, Haveri, Chitradurga and Shimoga. Under the platform, farmers will have an easy access to connect with peer farmers, farm producing companies, agri-suppliers, buyers, traders and processors.

The app has already registered 6000 small farmers and has projected to reach 30,000 by May 2022. By 2030, the company aims to provide training on sustainable agricultural practices and improve access to markets for 10 million farmers.

This will also provide farmers with digital solutions like discussion forums and information on market price, weather forecasts, pre- to post-harvest and other related details. Starting October, the app will also feature Crop Input e-commerce and crop sell offer. This will allow farmers to sell their produce in digital-enabled marketplaces by connecting farmers with sellers.

"Digital Saathi has been conceptualized with Cargill's expertise to enhance economic livelihoods of smallholder farmers and engage with them in the modern era of the digital economy. This is a step towards building a farmers' ecosystem, supporting them and increasing productivity and profitability. We continue to innovate for Indian and global consumers and enable Indian farmers to better align themselves with the market." said Simon George, President of Cargill in India.

The company aims to engage with 3 million farmers in the coming 5 years. The app is compatible with even a basic Android phone and the information will be available in Kannada.