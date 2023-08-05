Discipline BBMP- Whitefield residents

Bengaluru: In response to the inaction by BBMP authorities regarding citizens' complaints about illegal constructions in Whitefield, frustrated residents have taken matters into their own hands. Groups of residents have started approaching the courts seeking action against BBMP for its negligence. One such instance involved residents from Borewell Road who filed a Writ Petition (WP 7958/2023) in the High Court, presenting evidence of construction violations in their neighborhood.

The High Court promptly issued a Stay Order on the construction and directed BBMP to provide a report on ongoing construction activities. After repeated reminders, BBMP finally submitted an affidavit admitting 100% violation in the buildings under construction. The residents now hope for the Court to issue demolition orders.

Another case (WP 8968/2023) involved residents from Brookefields Layout reporting a violation, which resulted in work being halted.

However, despite citizens' efforts to seek legal action, there are reports of complaints filed with the Lokayukta against adjacent constructions that violate bye-laws, yet no significant action has been taken.

The problem of unauthorized construction is widespread, with most buildings under construction lacking Plan Approval boards or proper building plan approvals. Due to BBMP officials' failure to prevent or demolish these illegal constructions, lawlessness is prevailing, and residential areas in Whitefield and across Bengaluru are facing severe civic collapse and overcrowding issues.

Even when demolition orders have been issued, BBMP officials are not effectively implementing them. For instance, in one case, despite a demolition order being issued by Executive Engineer Mahadevapura in March 2023 following BBMP Chief Commissioner's order (REF: PR/43/2022-23 dated 21-7-2022), no action has been taken yet. This lax attitude of officials is emboldening violators to continue their illegal activities the residents point out.

The situation demands urgent attention and strict enforcement from BBMP to curb the rampant violation and protect the integrity of residential areas in Whitefield and throughout the city say the residents.