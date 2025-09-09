Live
DK Shivakumar Predicts Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister In 2029, Rules Out Karnataka Leadership Change
Highlights
- Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar expressed confidence that Rahul Gandhi will become India’s Prime Minister in 2029, while dismissing speculation about a leadership shift in Karnataka.
- As per sources, he also addressed the RSS anthem row and outlined plans to tackle Bengaluru’s pothole crisis.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has declared that he is certain Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will take over as Prime Minister in 2029, stressing that India is seeking political change. Speaking at the press, Shivakumar also affirmed that Congress would retain power in Karnataka in the 2028 Assembly elections, moving away from the state’s tradition of alternating governments.
He dismissed rumors about him vying for the Chief Minister’s chair but remarked that “hope drives life,” hinting at future possibilities. Shivakumar clarified that he is focused on governance and party unity under Siddaramaiah’s leadership.
On the controversy over singing the RSS anthem in the Assembly, Shivakumar said it was meant to mock the BJP, reiterating his lifelong loyalty to the Gandhi family and Congress ideology.
Discussing Bengaluru’s civic issues, he admitted the city’s pothole problem remains a major challenge but assured that white-topping work and a 100 km business corridor project would transform the city in the coming months. He emphasized that while 5,000 potholes were fixed last month, resolving the city’s infrastructure issues would require time and sustained effort.
