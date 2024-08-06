DKS warns HDK not to meddle with his spiritual guru Ajjayya

Maddur: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday warned Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy not to meddle with his spiritual guru Ajjayya. “You don’t know my spiritual guru Ajjayya’s strength, I know about his capabilities. You leave him out of this. Why did you send B S Yediyurappa and what happened after you swore on Lord Manjunatha at Dharmasthala? You introspect yourself,” he warned Kumaraswamy while speaking at the Janandolana meet in Maddur.

“Kumaraswamy had once abused me saying I was not born to my parents, then he came and apologised to me at Sathanur. This is not the D K Shivakumar who will get scared by empty threats and padayatras,” he said.

‘You can’t touch Siddaramaiah’

“There is no meaning in doing padayatra without answering our questions. You can’t even touch CM Siddaramaiah. He is the backward classes leader who has become CM for the second time and the BJP leaders are not able to digest it,” he added.

“Kumaraswamy is doing a hit and run by making a statement and running away during the padayatra. You had earlier said that Revanna’s family was separate, now you are talking about one family. I don’t middle with your family. But you are the one who propped up BJP’s Devaraje Gowda to write a letter to the High Command not to issue a ticket to Prajwal Revanna,” he said.

“Someone asked why Kumaraswamy was talking negative about you even though you made him the CM. I said if Kumaraswamy doesn’t tolerate his brother’s rise, how will he tolerate my rise. I tried to let his son win but the people of Mandya defeated him. Before taking out padayatra, tell the people about your ill-gotten wealth,” he added.

“During Yediyurappa’s tenure, there were so many scams including Rs 47-crore APMC scam, Rs 87-crore Bhovi Development Corporation scam, Rs 50-crore Devraj Urs Truck Terminal scam, Rs 430-crore Ganga Kalyana scam, Covid scam, PSI scam, Parashurama statue scam, Rs 700 illegal earnings scam involving Yediyurappa’s PA Umesh. I will talk about Kumaraswamy’s mining scam later,” he said.

Threat to Muslims unfortunate

“Kumaraswamy has threatened the Muslim community openly for not voting for him. His father would not have gone to the Assembly if not for Muslims. Don’t forget the fact that Kumaraswamy’s father had said that he would like to be born as a Muslim in his next life. Muslims are not scared of is threats. We are taking all sections of the society together,” he said.

“Congress won 136 seats under my presidency and Kumaraswamy won only 19 seats. Now, you have become a minister though you have won only two seats by blackmailing the BJP. Kumaraswamy is remembering S K Krishna but he is unfit to even utter his name. Mr Krishna was the one who made the road Kumaraswamy is doing padayatra on. He did not make empty promises like you are doing,” he added.

Even British could not dethrone Congress party

“Kumaraswamy has said that he would dethrone Congress government in Karnataka in 10 months. Even the British could not bring down the Congress party. The Shivapura satyagraha soudha is an example of our resilience. The Congress party is working hard to help people with guarantees but BJP and JDS are trying to stop the guarantees.

The guarantee schemes including Gruhalakshmi schemes will only continue as long as there is Congress government because the BJP and JDS are waiting for an opportunity to discontinue the guarantee schemes,”

he said.

“The BJP and JDS are trying to make CM’s wife look guilty of Muda irregularities. She is only asking for what rightfully belongs to her and there is nothing wrong in it.”

“The BJP and JDS must visit Shivapura Satyagraha Soudha at least once. About 10,000 people fought the British here. Mandya has given hundreds of leaders to Karnataka politics. Mandya is the land of Sahukar Channaiah, Veeranna Gowdaru and Mallaiah who created history with their independence struggle.

“August 9 is the day when Quit India Movement took place. We have organised a meet on the same day in Mysuru. This Janandolana programme will be historic, preparatory works are underway under the leadership of H K Patil,” he noted.

“Mandya district has elected 5 Congress MLAs and one independent MLA. Assembly elections are different from Lok Sabha elections. People may have voted to Modi in Lok Sabha but that won’t be the case when the Assembly elections come,” he added.