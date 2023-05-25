Doctor fees expensive, people seeking Google Doctor!

Bengaluru: The increase in the consultation fees of outpatient department doctors in private hospitals and clinics has become a hot soup for the middle class people. A general consultation fee is fixed at Rs 300 in mid-range hospitals in Bangalore. If you are consulting a specialist doctor, you have to pay at least Rs 400 to Rs 2500. A minimum of Rs 1000 is fixed for one visit to a neurologist in reputed hospitals. Doctors are charging more or less the same fee in cities like Mangalore, Mysore, Belgaum, Hubli and Davangere.



There have been a lot of changes in the healthcare sector after Covid, the consultation rates of hospitals and clinics have doubled. There is a situation where patients have to struggle to pay the doctor’s consultation fee when they do not get treatment in a government hospital or have to go to a private hospital urgently.

As a result, going to the doctor for minor ailments like cold, fever, body ache, headache is decreasing. Instead, the number of people taking prescribed medicine after getting information from the drug store is increasing. Many people are turning to Google to know the symptoms, causes and best medicine. Taking medicine directly without checking from a doctor also causes adverse effects on health. Knowing that it is dangerous, people are helpless.

Private hospitals and clinics have limited the consultation period from a minimum of 4 days to a maximum of a week. It takes another consultation period to know whether the disease is cured or not. This has to be paid again. You need to visit the doctor twice to cure a cold and fever. This is also a burden. A consultation period should be at least 12 to 15 days, says Chethan B V, a pet shop owner.

Accessibility to drug stores and half- baked knowledge by Google is turning people to get self-medicated, on the other hand super/ multi-speciality clinics and hospitals and their expensive price tags are forcing the people to take the first option. Whereas the doctor with small setup don’t attract the patients and efficient ones are already under the hands of corporates. Medicine and Medical services in the current world are commercialised to such an extent where they are not a cup of tea for a common man, said Dr Sanath Shetty, an Ayurvedic Physician.

Due to the cost of medical education and hospital management, a fee increase is inevitable. Most people are turning to Google without visiting a doctor. It gives temporary relief to the patient. But it is dangerous. Senior doctor Dr Manjunath says that one should not self-medicate for any reason.

The prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel have also increased along with essential items. Staff should get a salary increment every year. Taxes and drug costs are also increasing. Therefore, from the point of view of the maintenance of the hospitals, the rate needs to be increased according to the opinion of the President of Private Hospital and Nursing Home Association (FANA) Dr. Govindaiah Yatish.

‘I recently went to a private hospital in Bangalore for treatment. Received a consultation fee of Rs 300. After five days I went again with the scanning report, again paid Rs 300. A consultation fee is more expensive than medicine for a disease. How can doctors be so expensive?’ questions Mohan Barkur, a resident of Bangalore.