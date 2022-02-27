Doctors In Bengaluru Are Seeing Incidences Of Post-Covid Red Rashes And Cough

According to Bengaluru doctors, several people who were infected with the virus in December-January are experiencing post-Covid mild problems such as hot red rashes, protracted cough, and exhaustion.



Dr. Shireen Furtado, a consultant medical and cosmetic dermatologist at Aster CMI Hospital, said she and her colleagues have encountered at least 15 cases of red rashes after using Covid since the end of January. Dr. Furtado said that these appear 4-6 weeks after the virus infection, that initially perplexed us. Because Omicron is a benign bacteria, many people did not get tested. When we enquired if they had Covid symptoms, they said they had been sick with a fever. The results of the Covid antibody tests suggested recent infection.

She went on to say that in most cases of viral fever, skin rashes arise during the infection period, or shortly afterward, unlike the current cases, where persons who have recovered from Covid are acquiring scorching skin rashes after a few weeks. Dr. Furtado explained that antihistamine treatment did not alleviate the rashes. They employed anti-inflammatory injections.

She recalls seeing the first case in a 30-year-old lady who was in the first trimester of her pregnancy. She had red blotches all over her body, including her face, when she arrived. They ran a Covid test on her and she came out negative. Following that, we began to receive more of these types of cases. Dr. Furtado stated that some of them had not had Covid testing but had symptoms earlier.

In comparison to the first two waves, incidences of post-Covid vascular and cardiac problems were very rare after the third wave, according to Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD, pulmonology, Manipal Hospitals. He also mentioned that some individuals experienced strange post-Covid symptoms like as shivers and a feverish sensation. He's seen approximately 300 cases of persistent cough since the end of January.

According to Dr Vivek Anand Padegal, senior consultant, director in pulmonary disorders, Fortis Hospital, body discomfort, weariness, and cough are among the primary post-Covid concerns. He stated that he witnessed 4-6 cases per day. Over 60% of patients who come for a Covid follow-up have a persistent cough. Dr. Padegal said, adding that post-Covid joint discomfort has also been reported.