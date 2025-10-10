Doctors Share Tips for a Safe and Healthy Deepavali

Bangaluru: As the festival of lights approaches, celebrations are set to light up homes across the city. However, safety remains a major concern, as negligence or accidents can turn the festive cheer into distress. Dr. Sruthi Bhaskaran, Senior Consultant and ER In-charge at Vasavi Hospitals, has shared key safety measures to ensure a safe Deepavali.

"Revellers should always buy green crackers, as only green crackers are permitted. Many people tend to burn crackers inside compounds or amidst crowds, which can be very dangerous. Therefore, crackers should only be lit in open spaces. Parents and elders should assist children when lighting crackers and never allow children to light them independently," said Dr. Bhaskaran.

She emphasised caution with traditional diyas as well. "During Deepavali, it is traditional to light diyas, so care should be taken to place these diyas away from any flammable materials. During Deepavali, pollution levels increase due to the burning of crackers, which can worsen respiratory issues for those who suffer from them. Exposure to smoke can trigger respiratory problems."

On managing fire accidents, she advised, "Apply cool water for around 15 minutes, and avoid using butter, oil, or other home remedies. If clothes are stuck to the skin, avoid removing them and seek medical help."

She also highlighted eye and respiratory injuries. "In case firecracker debris enters the eye, clean water should be used to rinse, but the eye should not be rubbed under any circumstances. Patients should seek medical help immediately. In case of respiratory issues triggered by allergies, patients can use prescribed inhalers if advised by a doctor and should move to a well-ventilated room or alternatively use an air purifier. If the situation worsens, medical help should be sought."

On noise-related stress, Dr. Bhaskaran added, "During Deepavali, loud noises from bursting crackers can cause stress among children, the elderly, and pets. If anyone is affected by the noise, they should be moved to a quieter area. Offer them drinking water and guide them in deep breathing exercises to help them relax and de-stress."

She concluded, "Vasavi Hospitals is always available for any medical help or to tackle emergency cases. Hospital staff are always ready to handle burns, respiratory, trauma, or any other injuries, even during the festive season. Have a safe and prosperous Deepavali by taking all the necessary precautions."