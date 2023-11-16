Live
Just In
Does five names mean transfers; CM's reaction to son's viral video
A list of works to be carried out under CSR funds has been provided: CM Siddaramaiah clarifies on allegation of HDK
Bengaluru: The school buildings are being constructed with CSR(Corporate social responsibility) funds. Speaking to the media persons on Thursday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that Minister HC Mahadevappa has given it in the list.
Talking about the audio/video released by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, responding to the allegation that Minister Mahadevappa would give a list of five names, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that if it is shown that he has made a single transfer for money in his political life, he will retire from politics.
The Chief Minister questioned if there are five names in the list, is it a transfer? That is the CSR list. School buildings are being repaired with CSR funds. Yathindra said about this. He lashed out that Kumaraswamy was making accusations politically.
On Wednesday, Yatindra held a public grievance hearing meeting in Chatnahallipalya village of Mysore taluk under Varuna Constituency and received the complaints of the people of the village. This time he called his father. When he mentioned something, he talked about the list given in front of the public saying that only the list given by me should be done. This video went viral on social media