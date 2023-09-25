Live
Dosti with BJP: An explosion of resentment in JDS
Bengaluru: After the JDS officially joined the BJP-led NDA alliance, discontent has erupted in the party. JDS Muslim leaders have expressed their opposition to alliance and are ready to leave the party.
JDS Vice President Syed Shafiullah Saheb resigned and submitted his resignation letter to State President CM Ibrahim and National President HD Devegowda. We do not agree with BJP’s ideology. We do not agree to alliance with such people. So I resigned. The letter also mentioned that many other Muslim leaders have decided to leave the party.
Speaking to the media, Shafiullah Saheb said, JDS is a party with a secular stance and now if we align with a communal party we cannot be in the party. When the BJP government was in the state, it targeted the minorities in matters like halal cut, hijab etc. I have resigned from the party and same has been informed to Ibrahim and Devegowda, as I do not like to associate with such people. This is my decision and other leaders will take their
decision. Many minority leaders of JDS have come forward to quit the party and will hold a meeting at KK Guest House this afternoon. After discussing the next course of action in the meeting, a decision is likely to be taken about collective resignation.