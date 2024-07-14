Dravid, Bumrah & SKY unveil ‘YiPPee! Toss’

Mysuru: Sunfeast Yippee! a leading instant Noodle & Pasta brand from ITC Ltd is back with a brand-new campaign featuring the country’s most-loved cricketers – Rahul Dravid, Jasprit Bumrah and Surya Kumar Yadav. This fun-filled campaign leverages the popularity of top cricketers in a playful fashion highlighting the unique qualities of YiPPee! Noodles which are: Long & Non-Sticky.

With cricket fervor in the air, the internet was abuzz with curiosity to know about the cryptic posts shared by Jasprit Bumrah & Surya Kumar Yadav on their Instagram handles about ‘The Toss’. Interest piqued as the players’ respective wives also posted about it soon after. Multitude of accounts took to social media and shared their desire to know “What is the Toss all about?”.

With widespread speculations by people, the conversation grabbed eyeballs garnering millions of views across social media making it viral. The recently launched TVCs showcase Dravid, Bumrah and ‘SKY’ in lighthearted scenarios where they use the ‘YiPPee Toss’ to settle day to day friendly banters in a playful manner using YiPPee! Noodles. It’s an innovative play on the brand’s core USPs of Long & Non-Sticky Noodles. The campaign positions YiPPee! as ‘India’s Choice’.