DRDO develops new supplemental oxygen delivery system

Bengaluru: A device developed by DRDO for the use of soldiers will now come in handy for Covid-19 patients who require medical support. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Saturation) supplemental Oxygen Delivery System, expected to help soldiers posted at extreme high-altitude areas.

"Being ever in the forefront to support the Indian Soldier in in most difficult terrain and adverse circumstances, the DRDO has developed yet another system, which is of great value not only to the Indian Army soldiers fighting in the Extreme High Altitudes Areas but also would be a boon to the country in this extreme crisis of Covid 19 pandemic," says DRDO statement.

Developed by Defence Bio-Engineering & ElectroMedical Laboratory (DEBEL), Bengaluru of DRDO, the system delivers supplemental oxygen based on the SpO2 levels and prevents the person from sinking in to a state of Hypoxia, which is fatal in most cases, it sets in. This automatic system can also prove to be a boon during the current Covid-19 situation.

According to DEBEL officials, the electronic hardware of the system is designed for functioning at extreme altitudes featuring low barometric pressures, low temperatures, and humidity. "The software safety checks incorporated into the system are critical in ensuring the functional reliability of the system in field conditions," officials added.