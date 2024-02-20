Drought pronounced: Drinking water crisis looms over Kodagu

Madikeri: Tiny district of Kodagu , renowned for its lush greenery and abundant water resources, is now grappling with a severe drought crisis as five taluks in the region have been officially declared drought-prone this year. With scant rainfall plaguing the area, the district administration has sounded the alarm, warning of imminent drinking water shortages that could affect tens of villages across the district.

The precarious situation has prompted swift action from authorities, with the district administration compiling a list of villages expected to face water scarcity. Tehsildars of the respective taluks have been directed to devise effective strategies to mitigate the impending crisis.

Of particular concern is the district headquarters, Madikeri, where the spectre of a water crisis looms large even before the onset of summer. The once-plentiful Kootuhole and Roshanara lakes, which traditionally supplied water to the city, now stand parched, their water levels drastically depleted.

Roshanara Lake is teetering on the brink of complete desiccation, with only a meager amount of water remaining, expected to vanish entirely within the next two days. Similarly, Kootu Hole a vital water source for the city, has witnessed a significant decline in water levels since the end of January. Consequently, authorities have resorted to extracting water from the Kundamestri check dam to replenish the Kootu stream and sustain Madikeri’s drinking water supply.

With the summer season barely underway, there are apprehensions that prolonged dry spells and scorching temperatures over the next three months could exacerbate the water shortage in Madikeri city.

In response to the looming crisis, Madikeri Municipal Commissioner Vijaya has issued a fervent appeal to residents, urging them to exercise restraint in water usage and abstain from unnecessary wastage. The community has been implored to adhere to these guidelines diligently in order to conserve precious water resources.

While hopes remain pinned on the prospect of seasonal rains alleviating the crisis, preparations are already underway to address the anticipated water shortage. The Zilla Panchayat Executive Officer, Varnith Negi, affirmed that the district administration has identified at-risk villages and formulated contingency plans to ensure the provision of drinking water to affected communities.

The plight of Kodagu district serves as a sobering reminder of the far-reaching impacts of climate change, as an area once known for its abundance of water finds itself confronting the harsh realities of drought-induced water scarcity.