Drunken drive check made mandatory on weekends for cops

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police has taken action to curb the increase in cases of violence against women and road rage cases. Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police M N Anucheth has issued an order to appoint two women HCs, PCs for night duty in every station and conduct drunk and drive test every Thursday to Sunday to control road rage cases.

The police is conducting special operations by PSIs of all stations of Bangalore city. It has been suggested to depute women personnel while checking and registering cases at junctions where CCTV is available. In view of the increase in traffic and accident cases at night, the traffic police have been instructed by senior officials to be on alert at night in Bengaluru.

The instructions are night shift officer and staff should follow instructions of superiors. Two bikes should be provided for night duty. Complaints about vehicle accidents involving women should be responded to immediately. Cops should go to the place along with the female staff and take necessary action. When there is an accident involving, senior citizens, children, women cops should respond immediately. If injured, they should be taken to the hospital. They should be sent home safely. If there is VIP movement at night, there should be no traffic problem. Priority should be given to ambulance and fire brigade vehicles at night. Action should be taken for smooth traffic. Places for wheeling at night and in the morning should be identified.

Monitoring with precautionary measures

Officers on night duty should monitor signal lights, Velicon signals, CCTV cameras and government assets in police station should be taken care while patrolling.

Actions should be taken to prevent traffic congestion near hotels, bars and restaurants and other entertainment places which are open at night in station limits. Mandatory wearing of reflective jackets is on at important junctions at night to perform duty in a visible manner. Should know are there any programs at night?

Cops should be aware of VIP, VVIP, senior officials visits. In which way are they coming from? How many people to gather at the event? Are there alternative routes to the venue? Is there a possibility that the event will cause traffic problems? This should be confirmed and brought to the attention of superiors.

Law and order related complaints come at night. There should be no delay in case of complaints from women. Inform the concerned police stations immediately. Adequate information should be given to the complainant.

If necessary, the complainant should be taken to the Law and Order Station. Officers on night duty should be alert. The contact numbers of crane owners, volunteers, political leaders, auto drivers, hospital superintendents, ambulance drivers, civil defense should be kept which are under the police station limit. This will help in handling the situation during emergency. The traffic police on the ring roads should watch out for heavy vehicles. In the rest of the time except the peak hours, the vehicles should be cleared so that heavy vehicles can ply. Information about cranes or towing vehicles should be kept.

If there is an accident at night, they should be admitted to the hospital as soon as possible. Besides, the accused should also be monitored. Officers on duty at night should be alert. Keep the wireless fully charged. Control room should respond to messages and take necessary action.