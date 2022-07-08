E-Autos In Bengaluru Completed 5 Lakh Rides

An important milestone of 5 lakh rides has reached in Bengaluru by MetroRide which is an electric auto service that offers first- and last-mile connection exclusively for Namma Metro passengers for a minimal ferry charge of Rs 10. It started operating at the Green Line's Yelachenahalli Metro Station 18 months ago, and it continues to do so at three other stations.

It has suggested that travellers book Metro tickets and vehicle fares via its app as an added convenience, similar to what Hyderabad Metro is already testing. Commuters can access the app-based service at the Yelachenahalli, Konanakunte Cross, and Indiranagar stations, where it has 45 e-autos accessible.

These bright blue vehicles, which were introduced only a few months before the pandemic struck the nation, convey 1,200 passengers daily from Metro stations to pre-determined locations close to their residences.

Anjum Parwez, the managing director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), and MetroRide's chief executive officer and co-founder Girish Nagpal recently had a thorough conversation. Nagpal stated that they have suggested including both modes of transportation in our app. Customers can pay for their auto fare and top up their Metro cards all at once, saving time. It has been well accepted, and we will now speak with BMRCL's IT department.

He further added that the customers rarely pay more than Rs 25 for the minimum fare, which is Rs 10 for the first 1.5 km and Rs 5 for each additional mile as long as they are within 4 km of a Metro station. Their average booking per customer is Rs 18, and 83% of our appointments are made by repeat clients.