Economic and social power for the people through guarantees: CM Siddaramaiah

Shivamogga: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government has implemented guarantee schemes as per the principle of universal basic income with the aim of empowering the poor and the middle class economically and socially.

Speaking to the media at Shivamogga Airport on Friday. CM Siddaramaiah said, Is it not true that Rs 2000 per month is being provided to 1.18 crore women ? Can it be a lie that 130 crore women have travelled for free through Shakti scheme, irrespective of caste, religion or language? Free electricity up to 200 units is being provided to 1.51 crore people. Rs 170 under Anna Bhagya scheme, is reaching the beneficiaries. He said that the media should check all these facts and write the facts.

Economic empowerment of the poor

A family gets Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 through guarantee schemes, which adds up to Rs 48,000 to Rs 50,000 per year. It provides benefits to poor people. He said that inflation and unemployment are high and these schemes will increase the purchasing power of the poor.

The Government's Fifth Guarantee Youth Fund is being implemented on Friday. Rs. 3000 for unemployed graduates and Rs. 1,500 rupees will be paid for the unemployed who have a diploma. The plan is to give the allowance for 2 years. During this period, along with the allowance, skill training will be provided to develop skills required for employment. Yuvanidhi allowance will not be given if you get government, private or self employment within these two years. He said that skill training required in industries is being provided and the duration of the training will be decided by the concerned department the CM explained.