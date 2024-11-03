Efforts on to include Kannada label on products made in Karnataka: CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured steps to include Kannada language on the labels of all products manufactured in the state, in addition to English. He also warned of stringent action against those who insult Kannada and Kannadigas on social media. Speaking at the 69th Karnataka Rajyotsava event on Friday, he said, “Products manufactured in Karnataka, whether by the private or government sector, typically have labels only in English. In the future, we will aim to include Kannada as well.” The CM also announced plans to convert the ‘attarah kacheri’ (18 offices) on the premises of the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner’s office into a ‘Kannada Museum.’

Siddaramaiah urged attendees to pledge their commitment to fostering a Kannada-friendly environment across the state and to assist newcomers to Karnataka in learning the language. At another Rajyotsava event on Friday, he addressed the growing trend of disrespecting Kannada and Kannadigas on social media, calling it “treachery against Karnataka” (Nadadroha). “The government will mercilessly take stringent action,” the CM said.