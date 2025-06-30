Eggs, bananas missing from private aided school’s menu

Hassan: The Karnataka government’s midday meal scheme, aimed at ensuring that no child goes hungry, has once again come under the scanner — this time in Hassan district, where students at a private aided school have reportedly not been served eggs and bananas for over a month. At the Sri Chitralingeshwara private aided institution in Talalur village of Arasikere taluk, the midday meal has been provided since the beginning of the academic year. However, teachers allege that since May 30, eggs and bananas — which are supposed to supplement the children’s nutrition — have been missing from the meals.

Speaking to reporters, Rudrappa, the school’s lab instructor, said, “Eggs are not being provided here. Last year too, they stopped giving eggs for about a month — from May 30 to July 5. This time as well, though the school reopened on May 30, eggs haven’t been given so far, not even during the visit of the district food officer. Despite raising the issue, I alone am being harassed. The responsibility for the midday meal has been given to the craft teacher.” Vocational teacher Kripakar Murthy added, “Earlier, we used to provide eggs to the children regularly. But since May 30 this year, we haven’t given them. As I am differently abled, I couldn’t personally procure the supplies. Everything had to be arranged through a guest teacher. We will ensure that this situation doesn’t repeat in the future.”

School secretary V. Nagaraju responded, “Most of our teachers have retired — only two permanent staffers remain. The

government says the responsibility should lie with permanent staff only. Therefore, vocational teacher Kripakar Murthy has been handling the midday meal arrangements since the beginning. We are aware of the shortfall and will resolve it soon.”

Local parents and activists have raised concerns over the repeated lapses, arguing that denying eggs and fruits to students defeats the very purpose of the scheme, which is to address child malnutrition in rural areas. They have urged the district administration to intervene and ensure the nutritional standards mandated by the government are strictly implemented.