Eight Arrested in Hindu Activist’s Murder Case in Mangaluru: Home Minister

Mangaluru: Eight persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said on Saturday.

The arrested have been identified as Abdul Safwan, Niyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Muzzammil, Khalandar Shafi, Adil Mehroof, and Mohammad Rizwan—all residents of Bajpe town in Dakshina Kannada district—and Ranjit and Nagaraj, both from Kalasa town in neighbouring Chikkamagaluru district.

Addressing a press conference after reviewing the law and order situation with senior police officials, Dr Parameshwara announced that an Anti-Communal Task Force would soon be constituted for the twin coastal districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, modelled on the existing Anti-Naxal Force. “It will be headed by an officer of Inspector General of Police (IGP) rank and will function as a permanent unit in the two districts,” he said.

Recalling the region’s history of communal harmony, the minister said, “People used to love visiting these districts for their peaceful environment, resourceful people and warm hospitality. Unfortunately, communal forces and their radical actions have tarnished that image. The government is committed to restoring peace and reputation through concrete measures, starting with the formation of the Anti-Communal Task Force.”

He further stated that with Naxal activity having subsided in these areas, the Anti-Naxal Force will be gradually scaled down, and personnel from the force may be reassigned to the new anti-communal unit.

Dr Parameshwara claimed that police have dismantled up to 96 per cent of what he described as the “communal goon network” in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. “We will not rest until we completely eradicate it,” he said, warning that action would be taken against anyone—regardless of community or position—making inflammatory statements either in public forums or on social media.

Responding to a question, the minister acknowledged that, in many instances, elected representatives themselves have made provocative communal statements, aggravating tensions. “In the coming days, we will ensure such behaviour is dealt with firmly,” he added.

Suhas Shetty, who police said was a known rowdy sheeter and Hindu activist, was murdered by an unidentified group late on Thursday night within the Bajpe police station limits.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a bandh on Friday, during which shops and commercial establishments remained shut in parts of Mangaluru city.

Dr Parameshwara, along with District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, visited Mangaluru on Friday and held high-level discussions with Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan. The ministers reviewed security arrangements and urged people to maintain peace, assuring strict action against those responsible for the violence and the murder.