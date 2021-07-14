Electric poles, transformers pose impediment to rejuvenation of lakes

Bengaluru: If prodding government departments into taking up rejuvenation of lakes is an uphill task, even more tough job for activists is removing the impediments created by officials. The city is a witness to the electric polls and transformers rising out of the middle of a footpath. Contractors seem to have gone a step ahead in Anekal and erected poles inside the lakes and Storm Water Drains (SWD).



Last month, army veteran Captain Santhosh Kumar urged the executive officer and tehsildar of Anekal taluk to direct the respective government agencies to remove the polls from the government property. The letter was written with respect to the rejuvenation of Muthanallurdevara kere and Sinaennagarahara lakes.

Similarly, the minor irrigation department sent a letter to BESCOM in April seeking removal of electric poles in the SWD in the area.

Santhosh told The Hans India that shifting of polls is a tedious task.

"The government agencies have the map in which the locations of the lakes is clearly stated. How could they violate the laws. The contractors have put the electric polls here and then they would expect the people to pay for shifting them. This is wrong," he added.

"Development of these lakes is of paramount importance for the ecosystem and a mandate as per the law of the land, and it's our responsibility to work towards a sustainable development. At the outset its required to clear all encroachments and plantations inside lakes to include unauthorized power lines, roads, transformers, and IP sets., and it is necessary to act and initiate action by your good office as per the provisions of the law and standard operating procedures of panchayat raj institutions," the letter to the tehsildar and the executive officer mentioned.

Since the private landowners don't allow the BESCOM to set up the poles on their properties the contractors encroach lakes and SWDs. Santhosh with the help of the local citizens and the government had finally got 4.5 km of the SWD free from encroachments resulting in Batalakere lake brimming with water.











