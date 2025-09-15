Elephant Safari proposal to curb human-animal conflict, discussions with locals soon

Bengaluru: Forest,Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre announced that the government is considering setting up an Elephant Soft Release Center (Elephant Safari Center) to mitigate rising human-elephant conflicts across Karnataka. He stated that experts have recommended the establishment of such a center, and the final decision will be taken after consultations with local communities.

Chairing a video conference on human-wildlife conflict and railway barricade projects in Bengaluru, the minister said experts had identified Tanigebail in Chikkamagaluru as more suitable than Muthodi for the project. “We will first hold discussions with the locals before moving forward,” he assured.

Khandre emphasized that identifying conflict-prone zones, studying elephant movement patterns, and issuing early warnings to locals are critical steps. He added that a dedicated elephant habitat would significantly reduce conflicts. The minister also informed that he would meet the Union Minister for Forest, Environment, and Climate Change in Delhi next week to seek funds from the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA). He reiterated the need for a comprehensive Command Center to monitor wildlife movement, provide real-time alerts, and ensure timely responses to distress calls from villagers. “The system must function round-the-clock to track elephants and other wildlife entering human settlements,” he said. Highlighting ecological concerns, Khandre directed officials to address the spread of invasive weeds like Senna and Lantana, which are damaging forest ecosystems. He urged the department to study control measures adopted in neighboring Tamil Nadu and Kerala and implement large-scale eradication drives in Karnataka.

The minister also sought details about the plight of contractual staff following complaints of irregular salary payments and delays in provident fund contributions, particularly after the death of five tigers in Male Mahadeshwara Hills. He asked for a comprehensive report on the number of contractual employees, pending salaries, allowances, and EPF contributions.“Wildlife conservation is vital, but human lives and crops must also be protected. Forest officers and staff must work with utmost dedication to strike a balance and prevent deforestation,” he asserted.

Principal Chief Conservators of Forests Meenakshi Negi and P.C. Ray, along with senior officers from elephant conflict zones, participated in the conference.