Escalating Struggle of Contractors Against Due Payments

Bengaluru: In the midst of mounting allegations of corruption surrounding the Congress-led government, D Kempanna, President of the Karnataka Contractors' Association, has come forward to address the matter. In a statement issued on Friday, Kempanna vehemently refuted the claims that ministers had demanded commissions for the release of bills, asserting that no such demands had been made by any minister.

He categorically distanced the association from a group that has been making accusations of corruption against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, clarifying that the said group holds no affiliation with his organization.

"We earnestly appeal to the government to expedite the clearance of our pending bills. At this juncture, none of our contractors have approached me with grievances related to corruption. To the best of my knowledge, no minister has sought any form of commission. The faction propagating these allegations is entirely unaffiliated with our association," Kempanna asserted.

The BBMP Contractors' Association had recently filed a complaint with the Governor, alleging that the Bengaluru Development Minister, D K Shivakumar, in cahoots with a select few, was demanding a commission of 10-15 percent for the timely clearance of pending dues.

Furthermore, Kempanna expressed the association's intentions to convene a delegation of its members to hold discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The primary objective of this dialogue would be to seek the Chief Minister's intervention in expediting the disbursement of funds for completed projects.

In a separate development, the Contractors' Association voiced its opposition to the Urban Development Department's formation of four distinct committees tasked with investigating projects carried out under the purview of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Kempanna highlighted the impracticality of investigating projects completed over four years ago and maintained that a more timely review process would have been more logical.

"Our stance is one of opposition to the government's formation of these committees. They laid focus on projects dating back four years. A more sensible approach would have entailed investigations carried out within a year of completion," Kempanna opined.

Kempanna went on to disclose that BBMP contractors have presently suspended 90 percent of ongoing projects. This partial work stoppage is intended to exert pressure on the government to facilitate the prompt settlement of outstanding bills.

Kempanna also levied accusations of corruption against former Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol. He assured that substantial evidence would be submitted to the one-member commission currently investigating these allegations.

In an unfortunate incident that has cast a shadow on the broader discourse, the son of a former Congress corporator reportedly died by suicide at his residence in Attiguppe in Bengaluru. The incident came to light when family members, concerned by his lack of response to repeated calls, entered his room to discover him hanging from a ceiling fan.

The deceased, identified as 29-year-old Gautham, had reportedly been battling depression for several months, as per his father Doddaiah's testimony. Despite his struggles, Doddaiah affirmed that Gautham was not involved in any contracting activities, countering certain claims made by BJP leaders.

Regarding this incident, many BJP leaders have linked it with the ongoing allegations of corruption surrounding D K Shivakumar. They have pointed fingers at the Congress, insinuating a connection between the delay in bill clearances and this incident.

Prominent BJP leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, B L Santhosh and CT Ravi have echoed these sentiments on social media, underlining a perceived link between Gautham's untimely demise and the broader narrative of corruption allegations.

In response to the tragic event, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Laxman Nimbargi confirmed the initiation of an Unnatural Death Report and assured a comprehensive investigation into the case. (eom)