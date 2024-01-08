Eshwarappa warns Muslims, Asks them to vacate controversial mosque sites

Belagavi: KS Eshwarappa, MLA from Shivamogga, has warned the Muslims of dire consequences if they do not vacate the sites where they have allegedly built mosques by demolishing temples. Making this controversial statement at a Hindu worker's conference in Belagavi on Sunday

"Two more locations, including Mathura, are under consideration. Once the court delivers its verdict, whether today or tomorrow, temple construction will proceed without a doubt. It would be advantageous if Muslims voluntarily vacate areas where mosques have been built. Otherwise, the repercussions, including potential casualties, remain uncertain."

This isn't the first time Eshwarappa has made such communal remarks. In December of the previous year, he attracted attention for expressing a similar stance, asserting that no mosque built after the destruction of a temple would be spared in the country. He emphasised, "Mosques constructed after demolishing our temples won't be spared. Not a single such mosque will stand in this country. This is my viewpoint." Additionally, he pledged the transformation of India into a Hindu nation.

In April of the same year, Eshwarappa stirred controversy by declaring that the BJP wouldn't require Muslim votes to secure victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections.