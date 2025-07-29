Ex- Dy SP urges govt to replace SIT chief in Dharmasthala probe

Mangaluru: Former Karnataka police officer Anupama Shenoy has demanded the removal of IPS officer Pranab Mohanty as the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the suspected mass grave in Dharmasthala village, Dakshina Kannada district.

Shenoy, a former Deputy Superintendent of Police, alleged that Mohanty’s previous tenure as the Superintendent of Police in the same district could compromise the impartiality of the investigation. In her appeal, she urged the state government to appoint either Dr K. Ramachandra Rao or former DGP Dayananda—officers she described as neutral and unconnected to local institutions.

The discovery of what is suspected to be a mass grave has led to serious allegations of murder and cover-up in a region known for its religious prominence. The SIT was formed earlier this month to investigate the case following public outcry.

Shenoy emphasised that in a case involving high-profile interests, public confidence hinges on the credibility of the investigators. She warned that retaining an officer with prior links to the area could erode trust and derail justice. No official statement has been issued by the government in response to her demand.