Ex-Karnataka Minister's Son's Bengaluru Bungalow Raided In Drugs Case: Report

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru, which is investigating the drug abuse case in Karnataka involving Kannada film actors today raided the lavish bungalow of Aditya Alva, son of former minister and late Jeevaraj Alva in the city.

Aditya Alva, who is an accused in the case, has been missing ever since the CCB agents launched a crackdown against the drug haul in Bengaluru, targeting those who arrange rave parties, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

Cases have been registered against 15 people so far in the case and nine have been arrested, police sources told news agency PTI.

In a statement, the CCB said, "search warrant obtained and searches being conducted at Aditya Alva's house near Hebbal called 'House of Life'."

The police team raided the house with a swimming pool right next to the Hebbal lake and searched the premises.

The bungalow is spread over four acres and is allegedly used by Aditya Alva to organise parties, reported Press Trust of India.

Those arrested in the case, include film actors Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul and an RTO clerk BK Ravishankar.

The CCB took up the matter after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people including a woman with a huge cache of synthetic drugs, who were allegedly supplying them to the Kannada film actors and actresses.