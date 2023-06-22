Ex-MLA writes to CID chief on fund misappropriation

Bengaluru: Crores of rupees have been misappropriated in Bhovi Development Corporation. The previous government had given the case to the CID for investigation. Now Inspector Nagaraj has been suddenly transferred. Former Minister Goolihatti Shekhar has written a letter to the CID requesting that the investigating officer not be transferred until the investigation is complete.

Ex-MLA of Hosdurga, Ex-Minister Goolihatti Shekhar has written a letter to the CID Director General of Police. In the letter, he stated that there are big people behind the transfer of the inspector investigating the case. He has requested to cancel the transfer of the background investigator.

Ex-ministers and their staff are suspected to be involved in the case. It is suspected that the MD and GM, directors, society elites who have served in Bhovi Corporation are involved in the illegality. Therefore, the ex-president of Bhovi Nigam Goolihatti Shekhar has demanded that a transparent investigation should be conducted.

In April 2022, the ACB officials suddenly attacked the Bhovi Development Corporation and the officials’ house. Complaints were heard from the public sector regarding some of the businesses of the authority. Complaints were heard against MD Leelavati and GM Nagaraj of Bhovi Development Corporation.An FIR was also registered in Bangalore city ACB station in this regard. In this backdrop, the ACB officials raided the Bhovi Development Authority offices of Leelavati and Nagaraj and their homes and checked the files.