Excise Department Cracks Down on Chemical Toddy Production

Raichur: In a major operation, the Excise Department officials raided and shut down illegal Toddy production and sale units in Raichur city and Shaktinagar of Raichur taluk. The operation yielded the seizure of 35 kg of CH powder, Sacrin, and white paste – key ingredients in the production of illicit toddy

This raid marks the culmination of a week-long intensive crackdown by the Excise Department. Officials conducted meticulous investigations, posing as customers to gather evidence and identify the culprits. Based on their information, they raided and arrested Prema from Yaklasapura village, who was actively involved in the manufacturing and sale of toddy. Her interrogation led to the capture of Vasu in Raichur city, another key accused in the operation.

Further investigation revealed the source of the CH powder, leading to the arrest of Ashok and Lingappa, who were supplying it from Telangana. The Excise Department has registered three separate cases against the accused and the operation is ongoing.

According to excise officials, one kg of chloral hydrate (CH )powder can produce 4-5 barrels of toddy. Consumption of this illicit substance can have severe health consequences, particularly for young people aged 20-30, leading to weakness and a decline in energy similar to those experienced by individuals in their 50s and 60s.