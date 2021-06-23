Experts studying Delta variant of Covid: BBMP Chief Gaurav Gupta

Bengaluru: A team of experts is conducting a study on the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-9 in the city. More information on the severity of and difference between delta and delta plus variants will be known only after the study, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, Gaurav Gupta said, "The variant has been found in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and some other States. There has been no information of variants being detected in Karnataka. The Chief Minister's decision to conduct RT-PCR tests and monitor those travelling from Maharashtra is final."

People from neighbouring States were subjected to the RT-PCR test earlier. BBMP is ready to make the RT-PCR test mandatory if it is considered essential to detect the delta variant, he said.

According to the health department reports, two cases of delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka as on June 22. One of the samples tested at NCBS is actually that of a person from Tamil Nadu and hence Karnataka has only one case. As of now, the department claims that there is no information that this variant is more severe or transmissible than the existing delta variant.