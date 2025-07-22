Factional feud escalates in state BJP

Bengaluru: Factional politics within the Karnataka BJP is reaching new heights, with both camps taking their internal battles to the national capital. While supporters of BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra recently visited Delhi to lodge complaints against the opposing faction, the anti-Vijayendra camp is now preparing for its own Delhi trip next week.

Last week, a team led by MP Renukacharya met BJP disciplinary committee chief Om Pathak in Delhi, submitting a complaint regarding a separate rally organized in Davanagere without party approval.

Now, the faction opposing Vijayendra — including MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, former ministers Aravind Limbavali and Kumar Bangarappa — is preparing to head to Delhi. They are expected to be joined by former MP G.M. Siddeshwara and MLA B.P. Harish. Their core agenda: pressuring the party high command to replace B.Y. Vijayendra as the state BJP president.

The group also plans toraise concerns under the pretext of submitting a report on alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Karnataka. The team has already conducted field visits across Bengaluru, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu to gather details. The report is expected to be submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

With the Parliament session beginning on Monday, the group is strategizing meetings based on the availability of senior ministers.

Their goal is to increase pressure at a critical juncture when the BJP is reportedly considering a leadership change in the state.

The internal power struggle has clearly spilled over into Delhi, and all eyes are now on how the party leadership will handle this deepening rift.