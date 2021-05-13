Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited to set up 150-bed hospital at BIAL

Bengaluru:In order to bolster the healthcare infrastructure that has come under pressure due to the second wave of Covid-19 in Bengaluru, Fairfax Financial Holdings Group has provided the funding to set up COV-AID@BLR, a 150-bed oxygenated treatment centre, at Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL). The facility will become operational from May 18.

The Fairfax-led initiative, in partnership with GiveIndia, is part-funded by Kempegowda International Airport Foundation (KIAF), the founder of BIAL. The initiative will be managed by Fairfax Financial Holdings Group's investee companies – KIAF and Quess Corp Limited.

COV-AID@BLR, located near the Cargo Terminals at BLR Airport, would be equipped to treat patients with mild hypoxia (a condition in which the body or a region of the body is deprived of adequate oxygen supply at the tissue level). The facility is designed to be a transit oxygen delivery centre, which would provide much-needed relief and treatment for patients requiring oxygen support until they are able to get admission in a hospital.

The centre will be equipped with a pharmacy, pathology unit, nurses' station, rest rooms and a dining area. Suitable drinking water facilities and visitor areas will also be provided. An ambulance would be on standby 24x7 to cater to emergencies. The necessary arrangements would be made for safe disposal of waste, including bio-waste.

An eminent panel of doctors, including Dr Naresh Shetty, Dr Nandakumar Jairam and Dr Alexander Thomas, would provide technical assistance to the Centre. All staff, including doctors and nursing support would be provided by Karnataka government. The initiative is funded by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Fairfax India Holdings Corporation. The Canada-based group has committed US$5 million (INR 37 Crore) to provide Covid-19 relief in India.

"We are saddened by the current crisis in India. Fairfax wishes to assist India in traversing this incredibly difficult time and are hopeful that our commitment will provide some relief to India and its health-care system," said Mr. Prem Watsa, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

Advisory panel of doctors

♦ Dr. Naresh Shetty is an orthopaedic surgeon, specialised in trauma and arthroplasty, with 21 years of experience. A former medical director at MS Ramaiah Hospital, Dr. Shetty is currently the President, International Programmes and Strategic Alliance at the same hospital.

♦ Dr Nandakumar Jairam is a reputed surgeon with over 45 years of experience. He is currently associated with Columbia Asia Hospital in Bengaluru.



♦ Dr. Alexander Thomas has served the healthcare sector for over 30 years and holds key positions in several national health associations. He is the founder-member and president of the Association of National Board Accredited Institutions (ANBAI), and Patron of the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO).

