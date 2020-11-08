Fake I-T officer held for looting jewellers 

Bengaluru: A high-tech thief posing as an Income Tax officer was arrested by the police here on Saturday. The accused, identified as Vishal, a resident of Bidar, used the fake Income Tax department ID card and collected money from many jewellers and a high-tech mobile shop in the city.

"He targeted jewellers and mobile shop owners. He would go to shops posing as an IT officer and check the quality of jewels and mobile phones. After some time he used to divert shop owners' attention and steal valuable items. Apart from this, he would collect substantial amounts from the owners. Following a complaint recently, we arrested him," said a senior police official.

According to the police, Vishal is staying in Doddaballapur, Bengaluru rural. He used to create a high drama of lodging a complaint against shop owners and demand money and valuables. Bagalur police acting on the complaint filed by the shop owners, arrested Vishal and seized 12.8 lakh from him. The investigation revealed that Vishal has six robbery cases booked against him in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.